Fake News Of Sachin Tendulkar Stepping Down As MI Team Mentor Spreads On Social Media Amid Hardik Pandya Captaincy Row

The Mumbai Indians franchise has been in the news in the last few days amid the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandy and the removal of Rohit Sharma from the captain's post ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A massive controversy erupted in the Indian cricket when MI decided to replace Rohit with Pandya as the skipper for IPL 2024.

And now a new rumour is emerging on social media which claims that Sachin Tendulkar has stepped down as the MI team mentor after the captaincy change.

Several users and small-time news portals on social media have been posting about this 'breaking news' about Tendulkar's departure.

But while MI themselves informed of Pandya's succession to the throne, the Free Press Journal can confirm that the news about Tendulkar bidding adieu to the franchise and the team is completely false.

Tendulkar's son Arjun retained by MI

Tendulkar played for MI from 2008 to 2013 and has since mentored the team in which his son Arjun also plays. Arjun Tendulkar in fact, was one of the 17 players retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2024.

MI have won the title a record five times under Rohit therefore, it came as a rude shock for everyone when he was suddenly replaced by Pandya, who had left the franchise in 2021 to join and lead the Gujarat Titans.

Fans miffed with MI for removing Rohit

Pandya lifted the IPL title in 2022 in GT's very first season and then finished runners-up to Chennai Super Kings in 2023. GT then agreed to trade Pandya to Mumbai in an all-cash deal worth ₹15 crore.

The all-rounder reportedly put in a condition to the MI team management that he would return only if he was made the captain. And Mumbai Indians obliged immediately, much to the disappointment of Rohit's fans.