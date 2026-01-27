F1 Legend Michael Schumacher Shows Significant Recovery, No Longer Confined To Bed 12 Years After Skiing Accident: Reports

Image: Michael Schumacher/X

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has reportedly reached the most significant milestone in his long recovery journey since his devastating skiing accident in December 2013. More than 12 years after the crash left him with severe brain injuries, recent reports indicate that the seven‑time world champion is no longer confined to his bed.

According to NDTV reports, Schumacher can sit upright in a wheelchair and be moved around his private residences with assistance, marking a notable shift from his previous condition. This development is seen as the most substantial update on his health since the accident, which occurred at the Meribel ski resort in the French Alps.

For years, Schumacher’s condition has been shrouded in strict privacy, with very limited information made public. His wife, Corinna Schumacher, has overseen his care, supported by a dedicated team of medical specialists, nurses and therapists providing round‑the‑clock attention at their homes in Switzerland and Spain.

Michael Schumacher's steady recovery path

While Schumacher’s communication abilities remain limited, there are reports suggesting he now demonstrates some level of awareness of his surroundings, offering cautious hope to fans and the racing community. His progress reflects years of intensive, highly protected rehabilitation behind closed doors.

Schumacher’s accident on December 29, 2013, when he struck a hidden rock while skiing with his family, resulted in traumatic brain injuries, two emergency surgeries, and a medically induced coma that lasted months. Since then, the once‑dominant force in Formula One has remained out of the public eye, with details about his condition tightly controlled by his family.

This latest update that Schumacher is no longer bedridden and can use a wheelchair is being described as a meaningful step in his long recovery, even as he continues to require full‑time, specialised care.