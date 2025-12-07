F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: From Max Verstappen To Oscar Piastri, Who Lined Up Where And Key Details Of The Yas Marina Circuit As The Race Begins

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 | X

Abu Dhabi, December 07: The 2025 Formula 1 season is set for a nail-biting finish as the championship’s top three contenders start from the first three positions on the grid at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Defending champion Max Verstappen secured pole position at Yas Marina, while current standings leader Lando Norris will line up second. His McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri follows closely in third, making the front of the grid a high-pressure battle zone for the season finale.

Right behind them are some of the strongest race starters on the grid, which promises an explosive launch when the lights go out. Mercedes’ George Russell begins in fourth, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in fifth and Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso in sixth, they all known for their aggressive opening laps and overtaking skills.

Further down the order, Kick Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortolotto matched his best Qualifying performance to start seventh as the team prepares for its transition to Audi in 2026. Haas driver Esteban Ocon will begin eighth. Racing Bulls’ young talent Isack Hadjar starts ninth, while Yuki Tsunoda, who will make way for Hadjar at Red Bull next year, completes the top ten.

Fans should also keep an eye on Haas rookie Oliver Bearman starting 11th, and Mercedes’ promising talent Kimi Antonelli in 14th, both hoping to end their first full F1 seasons on a strong note. Meanwhile, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton faces another tough challenge, starting from P16 after a disappointing Qualifying session for Ferrari.

About the Yas Marina Circuit

The Abu Dhabi track, designed by Hermann Tilke, is famous for its long 1.2 km straight between Turns 5 and 6, which creates prime opportunities for overtaking. Drivers also face a demanding sequence from Turns 10 to 12, where heavy braking combines with significant lateral forces. Updates ahead of the 2021 race shortened the circuit slightly to 5.281 km, making the racing more intense and action-packed.

Circuit Length: 5.281 km

First Grand Prix: 2009

Number of Laps: 58

Race Distance: 306.183 km

Fastest Lap: 1:25.637 (Kevin Magnussen, 2024)

With the championship on the line and the grid packed with fast starters and hungry rookies, the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix promises a thrilling end to the season.