 Jaw-Dropping Virat Kohli Sculpture Carved Entirely From Coconut Amazes Cricket Fans Worldwide; Video
Artist Sudip Sardar has transformed ordinary coconuts into detailed sculptures, including a striking likeness of cricket star Virat Kohli. Using coconut leaves and husks, he captures the personality and presence of iconic figures, showcasing remarkable creativity and craftsmanship. The Kohli sculpture highlights both Sardar’s ingenuity and the admiration fans hold for the celebrated cricketer.

Updated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Image: ViratGangIN/X

A talented artist has turned everyday coconuts into detailed works of art, including a striking sculpture of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. The creative pieces were made by Sudip Sardar, who uses coconut leaves and tender coconut husks to craft likenesses of iconic figures, drawing attention for his unique artistic approach.

Sardar’s work goes beyond conventional materials like clay or metal. Instead, he transforms coconut parts into lifelike representations, capturing the distinct features of celebrated personalities. Alongside Kohli, he has also sculpted fellow Indian cricket legends such as MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, highlighting his skill in portraying familiar faces through an unusual medium.

The coconut sculpture of Kohli reflects both the artist’s ingenuity and the deep admiration fans have for the cricketer. Using humble natural materials, Sardar manages to convey personality and presence, a testament to his creativity and craftsmanship.

Such artworks have gained traction on social media, where people are increasingly sharing and celebrating grassroots artistic talent. Sardar’s sculptures continue to amaze audiences, proving that everyday objects like coconuts can be transformed into compelling pieces of art when placed in skilled hands.

