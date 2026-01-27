Jaw-Dropping Virat Kohli Sculpture Carved Entirely From Coconut Amazes Cricket Fans Worldwide; Video

Image: ViratGangIN/X

A talented artist has turned everyday coconuts into detailed works of art, including a striking sculpture of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. The creative pieces were made by Sudip Sardar, who uses coconut leaves and tender coconut husks to craft likenesses of iconic figures, drawing attention for his unique artistic approach.

Sardar’s work goes beyond conventional materials like clay or metal. Instead, he transforms coconut parts into lifelike representations, capturing the distinct features of celebrated personalities. Alongside Kohli, he has also sculpted fellow Indian cricket legends such as MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, highlighting his skill in portraying familiar faces through an unusual medium.

The coconut sculpture of Kohli reflects both the artist’s ingenuity and the deep admiration fans have for the cricketer. Using humble natural materials, Sardar manages to convey personality and presence, a testament to his creativity and craftsmanship.

Such artworks have gained traction on social media, where people are increasingly sharing and celebrating grassroots artistic talent. Sardar’s sculptures continue to amaze audiences, proving that everyday objects like coconuts can be transformed into compelling pieces of art when placed in skilled hands.

'Jai Shree Mahakal': Team India Star Player Virat Kohli Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI; VIDEO

Team India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli was heard chanting “Jai Shree Mahakal” as he offered prayers at the iconic Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain ahead of the third ODI between India and New Zealand. The moment was captured on video and has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Kohli visited the temple during the early hours and participated in the sacred rituals with deep devotion. In the viral video, the former India captain can be clearly heard saying “Jai Shree Mahakal” while folding his hands and seeking blessings from Lord Shiva, reflecting his strong spiritual beliefs.

Virat Kohli’s long and storied international career, highlighted by record-breaking run tallies, centuries, and leadership roles for India, has seen him engage with his spiritual side on various occasions.

As India prepares for the intense series decider against New Zealand, Virat's temple visit underscored the blend of sport and spirituality that often accompanies Indian cricket’s biggest moments.