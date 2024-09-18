Explained: Records Shattered By Bayern Munich, Harry Kane After 9-2 Win Against Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League

Harry Kane broke Wayne Rooney's goal scoring record in Bayern's 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagareb | Image: Bayern Munich/X

Bayern Munich kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a breathtaking display, decimating Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in a match that will be talked about for ages.

The star of the evening was none other than Harry Kane, who netted an astonishing four goals, proving he’s not just a striker but a force to reckon with in this years competition. The high-scoring match also witnessed history being created by both Harrry Kane and Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich record breaking night at Allianz Arena

The 9-2 win against against Dinamo Zagareb saw Bayern Munich score the most number of goals ever by a single team in a Champions League match. This victory marked Bayern’s biggest win in the UEFA Champions League, surpassing their famous 8-2 defeat of Barcelona in 2020.

Before this match, Bayern had scored nine goals in a European Cup game back in 1972, when they beat Omonia 9-0. The 9-2 win is now tied for the second-highest scoreline in Champions League history, along with Monaco’s 8-3 victory over Deportivo La Coruña in November 2023.

The record for the highest-scoring Champions League match remains with Borussia Dortmund, who defeated Legia Warszawa 8-4 in November 2016, totaling 12 goals.

Harry Kane breaks Wayne Rooney's record

Harry Kane's stunning four-goal performance against Dinamo Zagreb not only led Bayern Munich to a resounding victory but also made him the all-time top english scorer in Champions League and European Cup history, with 33 goals in just 45 matches. He surpassed Wayne Rooney’s previous record of 30 goals.

Kane became the first English player to score four goals in a Champions League game and the first to net a hat-trick or more for a non-English team in the tournament. Remarkably, he also recorded the first hat-trick of penalties in Champions League or European Cup history.

This match was especially memorable for Kane as it marked his 50th appearance for Bayern Munich, during which he scored his 50th, 51st, 52nd, and 53rd goals for the club. The four goals added to his impressive tally, making it the 24th hat-trick of his career.

So far this season, Kane has netted nine goals in just five games for Bayern, alongside two goals in two appearances for England.