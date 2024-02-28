Bayern Munich Picks 'GOAT' Virat Kohli As Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's Cross-Sport Equivalent

Manuel Neuer and Manuel Neuer | Credits: Twitt

The German football giant and 32-time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich picked Indian batting legend Virat Kohli as the cross-sport counterpart of their own Manuel Neuer, who is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest athletes who has a massive fan following around the globe. He is often regarded as one of the greatest batters of the modern-era. scoring tons of runs and has numerous records to his name in his illustrious career thus far.

While Manuel Neuer is a football legend who plays for the German national team and Bayern Munich. Neuer has been playing for six-time Champions League winners since 2011, wearing 337 caps as first-choice goalkeeper.

On Tuesday, an X user (formerly Twitter) Dylan Powell posted a query on Bayern Munich's handle and asked, "Name 2 athletes from different sports who are cross-sports equivalents to each other."

Bayern Munich responded by picking their goalie Manuel Neuer and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, adorning them with 'GOAT' emojis.

⚽ Manuel Neuer 🐐

🏏 Virat Kohli 🐐 https://t.co/5VTygpZioC — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) February 27, 2024

Manuel Neuer has played an instrumental role in the success of Bayern Munich and Germany over the years. The 37-year-old joined the Bayern Munich in 2011 and won 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles and a Champions League title in 2020. Neuer was part of German team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2014, defeating Argentina in the final.

Virat Kohli, on the other side, etched his name in the annals of cricket as one of the greatest batters of all time. With the plethora of records to his name, the former India captain has solidified his legacy as the true master of the game. After making his international debut in 2008, Kohli rose through the ranks with immense dedication and passion and went on to establish his name in the history of cricket.