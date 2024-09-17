 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Full Fixture List & Where to Watch Live in India, Featuring AC Milan vs Liverpool and Real Madrid vs Stuttgart
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League will witness a total number of teams increased from 32 to 36 teams. The format will be a league phase instead of the traditional group stage.

The newly revamped 2024/25 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, September 17. This year's competition has witnessed a growth in number of teams. This year the total number of teams has increased from 32 to 36 teams and will now feature a single league phase instead of the traditional group stage.

How will the new UEFA Champions League format work?

In this new format, 36 teams will each play eight matches against eight different opponents during the league phase. Most of these games will follow a home-and-away format, and the results will determine each team's ranking on the league table.

The top eight teams at the end of the league phase will automatically advance to the Round of 16. Teams ranked 9th to 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff to secure the remaining eight spots in the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, teams that finish 25th or lower will be eliminated from the competition and will not qualify for the Europa League.

UEFA Champions League Matchweek 1 fixture

Tuesday 17 September

Young Boys vs Aston Villa

Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven

AC Milan vs Liverpool

Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart

Sporting CP vs LOSC Lille

Wednesday 18 September

Sparta Praha vs Salzburg

Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City vs Inter

Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona

Thursday 19 September

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen

Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica

Monaco vs Barcelona

Atalanta vs Arsenal

Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig

Brest vs Sturm Graz

UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Details

Where to watch UEFA Champions League live telecast in India?

The UEFA Champions League matches 2024-25 Season will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to live stream the UEFA Champions League in India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League matches in India will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

