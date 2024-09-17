UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Full Fixture List & Where to Watch Live in India, Featuring AC Milan vs Liverpool and Real Madrid vs Stuttgart

The newly revamped 2024/25 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, September 17. This year's competition has witnessed a growth in number of teams. This year the total number of teams has increased from 32 to 36 teams and will now feature a single league phase instead of the traditional group stage.
How will the new UEFA Champions League format work?
In this new format, 36 teams will each play eight matches against eight different opponents during the league phase. Most of these games will follow a home-and-away format, and the results will determine each team's ranking on the league table.
The top eight teams at the end of the league phase will automatically advance to the Round of 16. Teams ranked 9th to 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff to secure the remaining eight spots in the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, teams that finish 25th or lower will be eliminated from the competition and will not qualify for the Europa League.
UEFA Champions League Matchweek 1 fixture
Tuesday 17 September
Young Boys vs Aston Villa
Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven
AC Milan vs Liverpool
Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo
Real Madrid vs Stuttgart
Sporting CP vs LOSC Lille
Wednesday 18 September
Sparta Praha vs Salzburg
Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava
Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City vs Inter
Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona
Thursday 19 September
Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen
Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica
Monaco vs Barcelona
Atalanta vs Arsenal
Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig
Brest vs Sturm Graz
UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Details
Where to watch UEFA Champions League live telecast in India?
The UEFA Champions League matches 2024-25 Season will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to live stream the UEFA Champions League in India?
Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League matches in India will be available on SonyLIV app and website.