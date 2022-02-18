Exclusive: Mumbai City skipper Mourtada Fall talks about life with ISL Champions, taking up football as a kid and Senegal winning the Africa Cup of Nations

Players keep talking about how, as sportspersons, living in the Covid-induced bubble has taken a toll on them mentally and physically. The Indian Super League (ISL) began in November and players were in a bubble from much before the tournament kicked off.

However, bubble life doesn’t seem to bother Mumbai City FC skipper Mourtada Fall. The 34-year-old defender, who just signed a one-year contract extension with the defending champions, says he’s never felt the discomfort of the myriad restrictions thanks to efforts of the club.

“We’re family on and off the pitch. Even in my first year here (last season), I didn’t feel like a newcomer. That was most important for me.

“I know sometimes you can win trophies and still want to change teams, but there are only good people here and we’re a strong family. That’s why the bubble hasn’t affected us much,” he told FPJ in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

Fall, who was instrumental in Mumbai winning the ISL trophy and the league shield, is reeling in his role as captain of the side this season.

Every young boy in Africa wants to be a footballer. You play football in your locality, your school, everywhere. It’s not easy to be a footballer because you take up football to go outside the country and play and everyone else is trying to do the same --Mourtada Fall

It’s been a challenging campaign for the City Football Group-own team. Mumbai have won only seven of their 16 games, though they seem poised to pull through to the playoffs.

“If people want to listen and learn, it becomes very easy to captain the team. Everyone in our team is respectful to each other. Even the older players want to keep learning and improving and that’s why I’m really enjoying captaining this team,” he said.

Sergio Lobera, who coached Mumbai last season, was instrumental in getting Fall to Mumbai. Fall says there are plenty of similarities between Lobera and current coach Des Buckingham.

Advertisement

Mourtada Fall with the trophies Mumbai won last season | Photo: Mumbai City

“Our style of play hasn’t changed. I feel comfortable playing as both the coaches give freedom to the players. We play an attacking game and never change our style of play. We don’t play for a draw, always for a win,” he said.

Fall has come a long way from playing in his locality in Senegal. The African football scene is extremely competitive with most footballers trying to catch the eyes of international scouts that come to watch even local games.

“Every young boy in Africa wants to be a footballer. You play football in your locality, your school, everywhere. It’s not easy to be a footballer because you take up football to go outside the country and play and everyone else is trying to do the same. The first step to playing in better leagues is playing in Morocco.”

Fall started his career with Moroccan side Moghreb Tetouan in 2006. His big break came in 2018 when he was signed by FC Goa.

At 6ft 3in, Fall is one of the most feared defenders in the ISL, but he says he initially wanted to play in the midfield.

“A defensive midfielder is quite similar to a defender, but you get to go ahead too. A coach suggested that I concentrate on being a defender and that was it. However, being tall makes you dangerous from set pieces and that’s why I guess I have so many goals to my name,” he says.

Almost a fortnight ago, Senegal, spearheaded by Liverpool star Sadio Mane won their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations, beating Mo Salah-led favourites Egypt in the final.

Fall says he stayed up to watch every day and celebrated “like crazy” after the match.

“After the match, it was around 3.30am here. I called home directly and spoke to my family. Everyone had gathered to watch the match. I saw some videos. Everyone was very happy, it was crazy back home,” he said.

And in the same way, he hopes to celebrate Mumbai City FC retaining the ISL title on March 20.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 03:15 PM IST