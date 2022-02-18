Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan slams double ton, Mumbai cross 400 losing six wickets

Middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan slammed a 343-ball double ton as Mumbai confortably cruised at 404 for 6 in the Ranji Trophy match against Sauratshtra.

Having won the toss, Mumbai had opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. Although Mumbai did not start well losing 3 wickets for mere 44 runs on day one, it was India's middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane who came to the rescue and scored a resilient 129 on Thursday.

Today, Sarfaraz took over from Rahane and struck 200 in 343 ball which included 23 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Sarfaraz is still batting on 201 and Mumbai are 405 for the loss of six wickets. Tanush Kotian with a single is at the other end of the crease.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:53 PM IST