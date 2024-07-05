'Excited To Be Part Of This Journey': Saina Nehwal Launches Badminton Pros Academy In Mumbai

Saina Nehwal. |

Adani Realty and Marathon Group proudly announce the grand opening of the newest edition of Badminton Pros Academy powered by Saina Nehwal at Monte South, their luxury residential project in Byculla, South Mumbai. The academy was inaugurated by India's badminton icon, Saina Nehwal, marking a new era of sports excellence at Monte South.

The Badminton Pros academy and pay-to-play sports facility located within the 12.5-acre Monte South campus, will be managed by leading sports operator Hotfut Sports and will feature two badminton courts. The academy will offer expert coaching for all levels of players from leading, certified instructors.

At the inauguration, Saina said, “I am delighted to launch the Badminton Pros Academy at Monte South. This facility is designed to provide top-notch training and nurture the next generation of badminton stars. It's my dream to see young talent flourish and achieve their goals, and this academy is a significant step in that direction. I am excited to be part of this journey and look forward to the success stories that will emerge from here.”

Saina Nehwal spoke about how top-notch infrastructure can be leveraged to promote sports at a grassroots level and how community engagement can be enhanced through sports. Saina also took some time to answer questions from the media and residents of Monte South. A few lucky attendees also got the chance to play a rally with the former world no. 1.

"Badminton is one of the most popular sports in the country, and I have personally been playing badminton as a hobby for decades now. There is a huge demand for top-notch coaching and infrastructure. I'm really delighted that we could partner with Badminton Pros to create this world-class facility at Monte South and address this need.", said Mr. Mayur Shah

About Badminton Pros Academy:

The Badminton Pros Academy, founded by Vijay Lancy - International Badminton Player and Anup Sridhar - Olympian & Arjuna Awardee, is dedicated to training and developing the next generation of badminton players. The academy is already operating at several venues in Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Led by experienced coaches, the academy offers comprehensive programs for all skill levels designed by former world no. 1 Saina Nehwal, Commonwealth Gold medalist P. Kashyap and International Player Gurusaidutt. It aims to foster talent, discipline, and sportsmanship, creating a nurturing environment for budding athletes to reach their full potential.

About Monte South:

Monte South is a joint venture luxury project by Adani Realty and Marathon Group, strategically located in Byculla, South Mumbai. This exclusive 12.5 acre enclave features skyscrapers with spacious apartments and world-class amenities. Monte South combines modern architecture with large open spaces, offering a serene oasis amidst the bustling city life. The project epitomizes elegance, convenience, and an unparalleled lifestyle, making it the perfect backdrop for the new Badminton Pros Academy.