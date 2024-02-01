 ‘Excited For What’s To Unfold’: Blue Rising Team Owner Virat Kohli On Upcoming E1 Electric Raceboat Series; Watch
Virat Kohli expressed his excitement ahead of the upcoming E1 electric raceboat series.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
article-image

Former American footballer Tom Brady and star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli have opened up about their excitement ahead of the UIM E1 electric raceboat series on February 2nd-3rd, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As proud owners of the Blue Rising Team, the two sports stars are keen for the event which has plenty of meaning attached to it.

article-image

Kohli, one of the biggest sporting personalities worldwide, is gearing up to electrify amongst the best sporting leagues across the globe. In a clip uploaded on the X (formerly Twitter) handle of E1 Series uploaded in October 2023, the 35-year-old indicated that sustainability is one of the most significant reasons of his association.

In a clip uploaded by Star Sports on Thursday (February 1st, 2024), he claimed:

"For the first time, I feel like this is happening where so many competitors from different fields are coming together and being part of one event, bringing in sustainability along with it. I'm pretty excited for what's to unfold."

"Sports have been a part of my life for the last 35 years" - Tom Brady

Brady, who used to play as a quarterback and widely regarded as one of the greatest one, stated that the motivation to compete remains despite not playing anymore.

"Sports have been a part of my life for the last 35 years. For me, in the 2nd part of my life to be still involved in it, in a meaningful away is very important. I can't play football anymore. I need to compete and I can't win."

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Sergio Perez, Steve Aoki and Didier Drogba also own teams in this series.

