'Exceptional performance': PM Modi congratulates shooter Singhraj Adana for winning bronze in Tokyo Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana for winning the bronze medal in men's P1-Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India’s talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana, who took to the sport just four years ago, on Tuesday won the Paralympics bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event in Tokyo.

The 39-year-old, who is afflicted with polio and was making his Games debut, shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in the third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth best shooter.

Hovering around the top three, Adhana dropped out of contention with his poor 19th shot but managed to get back in the reckoning with his 20th attempt as China's Xiaolong Lou got 8.6.

China, though, dominated the finals with defending champion Chao Yang (237.9 -- Paralympic record) and Huang Xing (237.5) winning the gold and silver medals respectively.

Before his 9.1 saw him slip to fourth, Singhraj had moved up to third place as the Chinese shooter endured a low series.

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P1 is a classification for the men's 10 air pistol competition.

Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:01 PM IST