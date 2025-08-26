 Ex-Real Madrid Legend Lucas Vazquez Signs Two-Year Deal With Erik Ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen: Report
The 34-year-old is set to arrive on a free transfer after ending his 18-year association with Real Madrid earlier this summer. All medical tests have already been carried out in private, and paperwork is nearly finalised.

Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Ex-Real Madrid Legend Lucas Vázquez signs a Two-Year deal at Erik Ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports from Fabrizio Romano. The experienced full-back is expected to bring both quality and leadership to the Bundesliga champions as they strengthen their squad.

This move follows Leverkusen’s acquisition of Jarell Quansah from Liverpool, with manager Ten Hag pushing for experienced reinforcements. The urgency has only grown after Leverkusen’s 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim

Vazquez's decorated Career in Madrid

Vazquez joined Real Madrid’s academy at the age of 16 and steadily climbed the ranks to become a dependable figure in the first team. His only spell away from the club came during a loan to Espanyol in the 2014–15 season. Over his time at the Bernabéu, he made 402 appearances, scoring 38 goals and providing 59 assists.

In the 2024/25 season alone, he featured in 32 La Liga matches, contributing one goal and five assists—proof he remained a valuable squad member right until the end of his time in Spain. Throughout his career, Vazquez accumulated an impressive trophy haul, including 5 UEFA Champions League titles, 4 La Liga championships, and 1 Copa del Rey and 3 FIFA Club World Cups

What does Vazquez bring to Leverkusen?

Bayer Leverkusen will hope Vazquez’s winning mentality and top-level experience can give them an edge in both Bundesliga and European competition this season. The Spaniard’s arrival underlines the club’s ambition to not just defend their domestic title, but also make a deeper run in the Champions League. Vazquez represented Spain at both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, further demonstrating his pedigree at the highest level.

