e-Paper Get App

Ex-Australian cricketer Ian Chappell quits commentary after 45 years

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Ian Chappel | File picture

Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell, who spent 45 years explaining the game from behind the microphone, has decided to call time on his commentary career.

With Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry and Tony Greig, Chappell formed an incisive and unmatched quartet for Channel Nine.

In 2019, he was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent five weeks of treatment to overcome the disease.

"When it comes to commentary, I've been thinking about it," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I had a minor stroke a few years back and I got off lucky. But it just makes everything harder. And I just thought with all the travel and, you know, walking upstairs and things like that, it's all just going to get harder. Then I read what Rabbits (legendary rugby league commentator Ray Warren) said with retirement and it really struck home when I read the bit where he said, 'you're always one sentence closer to making a mistake'."

The 78-year-old top order batter Chappell scored 5345 runs at an average of 42.2 during his Test playing career spanning 1964-1980. He also captained in 30 matches.

He also played 16 ODIs between 1971 and 1980 and after calling it quits, he took up the microphone in what was the beginning of another glorious innings.

Read Also
'I'd take them to court': Ian Chappell on Cricket Australia not allowing batsman Chris Lynn to play...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsEx-Australian cricketer Ian Chappell quits commentary after 45 years

RECENT STORIES

Shinde-Fadnavis govt hints at revival of mega refinery project in Konkan region

Shinde-Fadnavis govt hints at revival of mega refinery project in Konkan region

In another case of assault, three, including army man brutally thrashed by bouncers outside...

In another case of assault, three, including army man brutally thrashed by bouncers outside...

Cattle smuggling scam: TMC leader Anubrata Mandal 'regains self-confidence' after Mamata Banerjee...

Cattle smuggling scam: TMC leader Anubrata Mandal 'regains self-confidence' after Mamata Banerjee...

Independence Day 2022: 75 yrs ago country showed strength of walking on path of truth, non-violence,...

Independence Day 2022: 75 yrs ago country showed strength of walking on path of truth, non-violence,...

Broadcasters likely to boycott ICC mock auction over clauses in tender process: Report

Broadcasters likely to boycott ICC mock auction over clauses in tender process: Report