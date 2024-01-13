Evolution of Mumbai Marathon: A Journey From SCMM To TMM Through The Eyes Of City's Veterans

Over the years, the Mumbai Marathon has undergone significant evolution, experiencing changes in formats, participants, and sponsorships.

For veterans like Girish Mallya and Mahesh Salvi, who have been part of the race since its inception, the transformations have been profound. Despite the shifts, one constant factor remains—the consistent increase in the number of participants.

Established in 2004, the Mumbai Marathon, now known as the Tata Mumbai Marathon, has seen numerous changes, from sponsorships to formats and participants. Girish Mallya, Next Gen Publishing as Editor and Publisher, for T3 India magazine and longtime participant, sees the evolution of the race as a dream come true.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the changes, his passion for participating remains unwavering. Reflecting on the past, he recalls the challenges of earlier race timings, acknowledging the luxury of running in the present day and highlighting Pedar Road as the most challenging route.

Mallya expresses gratitude for the local communities that actively support the runners, providing essentials along the way. This involvement plays a crucial role in creating a positive atmosphere for the participants.

While sponsors have changed, Procam has maintained high standards, making the Mumbai Marathon a noteworthy event attracting participants from across the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Tata Mumbai Marathon: Meb Keflezighi To Be Mumbai Marathon Ambassador

Mallya emphasises the event's significant impact on Mumbai's health culture, with residents becoming health-conscious in the months leading up to the race. The marathon has grown into a global event, fostering strong connections between civil society organisations and citizens. Despite challenges like metro construction affecting runners, Mallya remains optimistic that these hurdles will be resolved.

The increased standards of Indian athletes, attractive prize money, and live television coverage contribute to the race's global appeal.

Mahesh Salvi, another long-time participant, acknowledges changes in sponsorships and various marathon aspects. Despite the wearisome 18-year journey, both Mallya and Salvi express hope that the transition from SCMM to TMM will bring refreshing development as the marathon continues its purposeful journey.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)