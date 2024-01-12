50th Birthday Celebrants Join Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 Festivities

50th Birthday Celebration Participants at Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 | Credits: Free Press Journal

In the hustle of everyday life, whether it's catching a bus, train, or meeting work and family commitments, the Tata Mumbai Marathon stands out as a truly unique and memorable experience. The 19th edition of this iconic event, the 5th under the Tata banner, marks a significant stride forward.

For participants like Bhairavi Shah (half marathon), Seema Raina, Bheesham Chopra (half marathon), and Kamaljeet Kaur, this marathon holds a special place as they plan to gift themselves a unique present on their 50th birthday, coinciding with the race day on January 21.

Seema, a dedicated teacher, shared, "This is a first for me. Over the years, I've received gifts from loved ones on my birthday, but this time, I decided to give myself the gift of running in this race for the first time."

I want to gift myself this race - Fitness trainer Kamaljeet Kaur

Kamaljeet Kaur, a fitness trainer and wife of an Indian Air Force officer, is eager to attempt her first full marathon after running 10 and 20 kilometers in the past. Despite being stationed in Andhra Pradesh, she is determined to fly to Mumbai to take part in this milestone event.

"As I turn 50, I want to gift myself this race," expressed Kamaljeet.

Bhairavi Shah, a seasoned runner of over four years, expressed her desire to join in the birthday celebration through the marathon. However, her plans are uncertain due to her mother's health issues.

"I would have loved to participate, but given my mother's hospitalisation, I am unsure if I can make it," said Bhairavi.

Other participants to celebrate their birthdays during Tata Marathon

Bheesham Chopra is also among those celebrating their birthdays on the same day. While they may not be certain about running due to various reasons, their presence at the event is anticipated.

Mallesh, known in horse racing circles, is a regular marathon participant. Despite health concerns this year, he plans to at least walk the marathon, eager to experience the event alongside fellow participants.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon continues to resonate globally, and this 19th edition promises to be a celebration of personal milestones and a testament to the spirit of running.