 Tata Mumbai Marathon: Gopi T, Aarti Patil To Headline Elite Indian Field
Defending champions Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Anchialem Haymanot will be back in action

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 09:45 PM IST
Gopi T and Aarti Patil will headline the elite Indian field at the prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon which will feature a massive 56,000 runners taking to the streets of Mumbai on January 21st.

The full marathon will be flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 7.20 am on Sunday, January 21st.

Marathon royalty will be in attendance at the event with reigning Pole Vault Olympic and World Champion Katie Moon and marathon running legend Meb Keflezighi named as Event Ambassadors.

Defending champions and event record holders Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Anchialem Haymanot of Ethiopia will be back in action in The Marathon.

The elite Indian field which will see Gopi, the first Indian to win the Asian Marathon Championship, and Aarti in action will have a prize money of $405,000.

The 2020 champion Srinu Bugatha and Tirtha Kumar Pun, the 2023 Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon winner, will also be in the fray.

Aarti, who is the 2023 runner-up, will be aiming for her maiden title and will have to deal with the threat posed by Jigmet Dolma, the runner-up in 2017 and 2019.

The Indian men and women marathon winners will take home a prize money of Rs 5,00,000 each which will be further boosted with a Rs 2,00,000 course record bonus.

The main attractions in the Half-Marathon will be Asian Games silver-medallist Kartik Kumar and Bronze-medallist Gulveer Singh and they will be given a run for their money by TSK 25K 2023 winner Sawan Barwal.

