Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Mazdock Mumbai Mini Marathon 2023 & Indian Navy's Veterans Day Parade On Sunday

Representational image | FPJ

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of Mazgaon Dock Mumbai, the Mazdock Mumbai Mini Marathon 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in South Mumbai. This significant event will witness approximately 3,000 runners participating in two categories: a 10 Km. Run and a 3 Km. Run. To facilitate the smooth flow of the marathon and to prevent traffic congestion, Mumbai Traffic Police has announced several traffic pattern changes.

Key Traffic Updates:

Expected Runners: Around 3,000 runners are expected for the "Mazdock Mumbai Mini Marathon 2023." Due to limited parking facilities around the marathon route, participants are strongly advised to use public transport or railways to reach the marathon venue.

Road Closures (Morning 04:00 am to 09:00 am):

Veer Nariman Road

M.G. Road

K.B. Patil Road

M.K. Road (both bound)

H.T. Parikh Road

Dinshaw Wachha Road

Dorabji Tata Road

Madam Cama Road

N.S. Road - Marine Plaza to Air India Junction (Both Bounds)

Additionally, Matama Gandhi Road, from Vasudev Balwant Phadke Junction (Bombay Hospital Junction) to Chafekar Bandhu Junction (OCS Junction), will be closed for both bounds from January 6, 2024, at 23:00 hrs to January 7, 2024, at 11:00 hrs.

Alternate Routes:

Vehicles heading from Colaba, Cuffe Parade (South Mumbai) towards East Mumbai should use Shahid Bhagat Singh Road and P.D'Mello Road.

Vehicles heading from Colaba, Cuffe Parade (South Mumbai) towards Central Mumbai should use Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Avtarsingh Bedi Junction, Kabutar Khana Junction (GPO), CSMT Junction, Makhdoom Ali Mahimi Flyover (Sir J.J. Flyover).

Vehicles heading from Colaba, Cuffe Parade (South Mumbai) towards North Mumbai/Airport should use Sahid Bhagat Singh Road, Kabutar Khana Junction (GPO), CSMT Junction, Mahapalica Marg, Metro Junction, Meghdut Bridge.

Vehicles heading from East Mumbai towards Colaba, Cuffe Parade (South Mumbai) should use P.D'Mello Road and Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.

Other Important Information:

On January 7, 2024, the Indian Navy will organize a Veterans Day Parade on the Marine Drive promenade. Spectators are requested to stand on the two sides of the promenade to watch the parade without obstructing it.

Heavy vehicles are prohibited in South Mumbai on January 7, 2024, from 03:00 hrs to 23:59 hrs.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to plan their routes accordingly and adhere to traffic advisories for a hassle-free experience during these events.