Everton vs Manchester United: Why VAR ruled Sigurdsson was offside even though he didn't touch the ball

Manchester United and the other Merseyside team – Everton – have often served us drama on a platter whenever they clash.

Whether it’s fighting over Wayne Rooney, who incensed hardcore Blue fans by switching to Manchester United and kissing the badge or late drama which saw United lose a 4-2 lead and lose the title to Man City, Goodison Park has been the theatre of some feisty encounters.

And drama was not in short supply at Goodison Park where a rejuvenated Manchester United – after the Bernando Fernandes pick-me-up – again faltered to string together three wins in the league.

While Fernandes was lively throughout the match, Everton appeared to be the better team after scoring through an absolute David De Gea howler.

In the third minute, the United keeper – who has been the only standout Manchester United player in the post-Fergie era – cleared a simple ball which hit Calvert-Lewin’s boot and went inside the net. It was the sort of goal that one simply doesn’t see too often in Sunday league games.

Manchester United equalised with Bruno Fernandes in the 31st minute but the real drama came in injury time when a Calvert-Lewin shot deflected by Harry Maguire found the back of the net. David De Gea was rooted to the spot, but Manchester United players vehemently protested the call.

Referee Chris Kavanagh overturned the decision after consulting VAR and instantly became as popular as beer loving Brett Kavanaugh on the other side of the pond.

This was the fourth time VAR ruled out an opponent’s goal against Manchester United in the last three matches.