e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Even if I score 100...': Rishabh Pant on facing criticism ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash

'Even if I score 100...': Rishabh Pant on facing criticism ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Team India captain Rishabh Pant |

Fans and pundits were left stunned after Rishabh Pant was surprisingly omitted in order to retain Dinesh Karthik in Team India's playing XI In the Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan, which the Men in Blue won by five wickets.

Pant was included against Hong Kong as all-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested.

Team India once again face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 tie. And the speculation over who will make the playing XI after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out has grown.

Whether it's Virat Kohli, KL Rahul or Pant or any other Indian star at the moment, everyone has their own opinion.

Pant too opened up on his views about the critics who question his batting style of taking high risks in pressure moments.

"I've got used to the fact that there will be harsh criticism even if I get a hundred in one innings and get out cheaply in the next one," Pant was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

He further stated: "I understand when I get out, it might look ugly. It doesn't mean it never pinches me. But I've learnt to embrace the fact that I play a high-risk-high-reward game."

Read Also
Urvashi Rautela attends IND vs PAK match at Dubai stadium, welcomed by memes over Rishabh Pant's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Jubilant Zimbabwe players celebrate historic ODI win over Australia in team bus

Watch Video: Jubilant Zimbabwe players celebrate historic ODI win over Australia in team bus

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli trains wearing high-altitude mask ahead of Super 4 clash against...

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli trains wearing high-altitude mask ahead of Super 4 clash against...

Adieu Serena Williams: 15 career-defining moments of the American tennis star

Adieu Serena Williams: 15 career-defining moments of the American tennis star

'Quite impressive': Netizens ecstatic as Zimbabwe record historic ODI win against Australia

'Quite impressive': Netizens ecstatic as Zimbabwe record historic ODI win against Australia

India vs Pakistan: When and Where to watch Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 tie; Live on TV and online

India vs Pakistan: When and Where to watch Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 tie; Live on TV and online