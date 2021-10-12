e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Covaxin approved for children between 2-18: ReportsMaharashtra government SOPs for cinema theatres: 50% occupancy; no food and drinks inside screening
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:33 PM IST

European players to be freed from club duties a week before 2022 World Cup - Report

French sports daily L'Equipe on Tuesday reported players from the European leagues will only be released to their national team a week before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Karina
FIFA World Cup | Martech

FIFA World Cup | Martech

Advertisement

As per a report by French sports daily L'Equipe, players from the European leagues will only be released to their national team a week before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

L'Equipe cited a letter sent by European football governing body UEFA to 55 national federations in the continent which mentioned that the players will be freed from club duties only on November 14, 2022.

The Football World Cup is generally staged during summers in the northern hemisphere, a time when most of the European events are in close season. However this time, the World Cup in Qatar next year will get underway from November 21 to December 18 as the weather conditions will be cooler in the host nation.

UEFA, however refused to comment when contacted by Reuters.

ALSO READ

Football World Cup Qualifiers: Japan defeats Australia 2-1 in contention for an automatic berth

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal