Euro 2020: UEFA puts all on hold till further notice

Paris: UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches "until further notice" due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, all national team matches scheduled in June will be postponed, including the playoff matches for Euro 2020.

The governing body of European football met on Wednesday via videoconference with general secretaries or chief executives of all its affiliated 55, to receive updates from two working groups formed on March 17 to plot a way the game can resume following the total shutdown of professional sport this past month.