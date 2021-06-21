Euro 2020 - Huge blow for France: Star winger Ousmane Dembele ruled out for rest of the tournament

Paris, June 21: The French Football Federation (FFF) on Monday have confirmed that winger Ousmane Dembele, 24, will play no further part in the Euros after he limped off with a suspected knee injury in the 1-1 draw with Hungary.

"Ousmane Dembele had an X-ray at the Budapest hospital on Sunday night," the FFF said in a statement.

"The recovery time is incompatible with him staying in the squad. After discussing with the player and (team doctor) Franck le Gall, (coach) Didier Deschamps has acknowledged that Ousmane Dembele is ruled out for the rest of the tournament."

Deschamps still has other attacking options behind starters Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe, with Olivier Giroud, Kingsley Coman and Wissam Ben Yedder also in the squad.

France are top of Group F on four points, one ahead of Portugal and Germany and three above Hungary before taking on Portugal on Wednesday.