Erik Ten Hag Sacked As Manchester United Manager, Ruud Van Nistelrooy Appointed Interim Coach

English football giants Manchester United on Monday announced the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag after a string of poor results. Former club striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined the club last year, will take over the position as the interim head coach of the senior team until they find a permanent replacement.

Ten Hag came on board in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. He was the fifth manager at the club since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

"Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited," the club said in a brief statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Erik ten Hag's tumultuous tenure

The decision comes amid the team's poor start to the ongoing Premier League season and their recent 2-1 defeat to West Ham United. The club management was already on the lookout for a new manager as ten Hag failed to deliver the results that were expected of him.

Overall, Ten Hag coached the team in 128 games across leagues, winning 70 and losing 35 with 23 draws. He had a win percentage of 55.

ManU are currently languishing in 14th spot on the points table with just 3 wins so far, making it their second worst start to a Premier League season. In the Europa League table, ManU are 21st having drawn their three opening fixtures.