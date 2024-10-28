 Erik Ten Hag Sacked As Manchester United Manager, Ruud Van Nistelrooy Appointed Interim Coach
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsErik Ten Hag Sacked As Manchester United Manager, Ruud Van Nistelrooy Appointed Interim Coach

Erik Ten Hag Sacked As Manchester United Manager, Ruud Van Nistelrooy Appointed Interim Coach

Erik ten Hag was the fifth manager at the club since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
article-image

English football giants Manchester United on Monday announced the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag after a string of poor results. Former club striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined the club last year, will take over the position as the interim head coach of the senior team until they find a permanent replacement.

Ten Hag came on board in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. He was the fifth manager at the club since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

"Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited," the club said in a brief statement.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar-led NCP Supported Me In Difficult Time', Says Zeeshan Siddique, Files Nomination From Bandra East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar-led NCP Supported Me In Difficult Time', Says Zeeshan Siddique, Files Nomination From Bandra East
Sun Pharma Shares Dashes Almost 3% After Net Profit Zooms 27% In Q2 FY25
Sun Pharma Shares Dashes Almost 3% After Net Profit Zooms 27% In Q2 FY25
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar's Emotional Outburst In Baramati, Accuses Sharad Pawar Of Splitting Family; VIDEO
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar's Emotional Outburst In Baramati, Accuses Sharad Pawar Of Splitting Family; VIDEO
Video: Burger-Themed Phone Cover Pop Up Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'Android Burger'
Video: Burger-Themed Phone Cover Pop Up Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'Android Burger'
Read Also
'We're Hiring (Not You Erik)'; Domino's Pizza Roasts Under-Fire ManU Boss Ten Hag With Van Outside...
article-image

Erik ten Hag's tumultuous tenure

The decision comes amid the team's poor start to the ongoing Premier League season and their recent 2-1 defeat to West Ham United. The club management was already on the lookout for a new manager as ten Hag failed to deliver the results that were expected of him.

Overall, Ten Hag coached the team in 128 games across leagues, winning 70 and losing 35 with 23 draws. He had a win percentage of 55.

ManU are currently languishing in 14th spot on the points table with just 3 wins so far, making it their second worst start to a Premier League season. In the Europa League table, ManU are 21st having drawn their three opening fixtures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Erik Ten Hag Sacked As Manchester United Manager, Ruud Van Nistelrooy Appointed Interim Coach

Erik Ten Hag Sacked As Manchester United Manager, Ruud Van Nistelrooy Appointed Interim Coach

'Spain Ke Football Ko Bhi...': PM Modi Speaks Opens Up On El Clasico's Popularity In India; Video

'Spain Ke Football Ko Bhi...': PM Modi Speaks Opens Up On El Clasico's Popularity In India; Video

Manchester United Humiliated By Manchester City, Deny Lift To Alejandro Garnacho & Kobbie Mainoo In...

Manchester United Humiliated By Manchester City, Deny Lift To Alejandro Garnacho & Kobbie Mainoo In...

'Humse Positive Ummeed Rakhiye': Mohammad Rizwan Sends Message To Fans After Being Appointed...

'Humse Positive Ummeed Rakhiye': Mohammad Rizwan Sends Message To Fans After Being Appointed...

IPL 2025 Auction: KL Rahul's Future With Lucknow Super Giants Uncertain, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank...

IPL 2025 Auction: KL Rahul's Future With Lucknow Super Giants Uncertain, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank...