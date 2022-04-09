Erik ten Hag is Manchester United manager according to Wikipedia

For Manchester United fans, the wait continues as the English Premier League club mulls appointing the next manager, but if Wikipedia is to be believed, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has been already appointed the successor to German interim-coach Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag is one of the contenders along with current Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino, Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui to take over at Old Trafford.

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich's Julian Nagelsmann were ruled out due to their contractual commitments.

But if the dutchman’s Wikipedia page is to be believed, the Manchester-based club has already appointed him as the manager for next season.

Here's the screen grab of his Wikipedia page

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:17 PM IST