e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEquestrian: Arjun Kanoi tops ARC internal show jumping

Equestrian: Arjun Kanoi tops ARC internal show jumping

Abhishek Kothari, Zrey Dhodhy and Freya Deshmane follow in that order

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Arjun Kanoi |
Follow us on

Mumbai: Arjun Kanoi astride Divinity topped the Amateur Rider’s Club (ARC) internal show jumping equestrian contest held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here.

The champion rounded up the show in 1.02 seconds without any penalty points leaving behind Abhishek Kothari, Zrey Dhodhy and Freya Deshmane in that order.

“I feel that this ARC show jumping event gives me a lot of practice for the Junior National Equestrain Championship to be held in Bhopal, as it is a competition course and it is at full height,” said Arjun while talking to FPJ after the event.

Much was expected from Zrey Dhodhy who was riding Mufasa but his four penalty points denied him a place in the first two.

While thanking all who were responsible for this meet, Arjun added, “thanks to Bobbin for organising these events and it would not have been possible without him”.

Results

Category - Show Jumping

1. Arjun Kanoi

2. Abhishek Kothari

3. Zrey Dhodhy

4. Freya Deshmane

Read Also
ARC internal equestrian contest from today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'This makes no sense': Pak fans roasts Babar Azam after batsman scores ton on flat Rawalpindi pitch

'This makes no sense': Pak fans roasts Babar Azam after batsman scores ton on flat Rawalpindi pitch

Ponting returns to the commentary box for the fourth day of Australia vs West Indies 1st Test,...

Ponting returns to the commentary box for the fourth day of Australia vs West Indies 1st Test,...

'Had a worse experience...' Deepak Chahar claims Malaysian Airlines misplaced his luggage, alleges...

'Had a worse experience...' Deepak Chahar claims Malaysian Airlines misplaced his luggage, alleges...

Probe initiated against ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for allegedly forging age

Probe initiated against ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for allegedly forging age

BCCI opts for lethal pace, Umran Malik replaces injured Mohammed Shami

BCCI opts for lethal pace, Umran Malik replaces injured Mohammed Shami