Equestrian: Arjun Kanoi tops ARC internal show jumping

Mumbai: Arjun Kanoi astride Divinity topped the Amateur Rider’s Club (ARC) internal show jumping equestrian contest held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here.

The champion rounded up the show in 1.02 seconds without any penalty points leaving behind Abhishek Kothari, Zrey Dhodhy and Freya Deshmane in that order.

“I feel that this ARC show jumping event gives me a lot of practice for the Junior National Equestrain Championship to be held in Bhopal, as it is a competition course and it is at full height,” said Arjun while talking to FPJ after the event.

Much was expected from Zrey Dhodhy who was riding Mufasa but his four penalty points denied him a place in the first two.

While thanking all who were responsible for this meet, Arjun added, “thanks to Bobbin for organising these events and it would not have been possible without him”.

Results

Category - Show Jumping

1. Arjun Kanoi

2. Abhishek Kothari

3. Zrey Dhodhy

4. Freya Deshmane

