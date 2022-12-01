ARC internal equestrian contest from today

Representational picture |

Mumbai: As the horses take to the 2400 meters horse racing track, with the Mumbai season kicking off on November 20, the centre of this unique venue in the city, Mahalaxmi race course will also see budding equestrians taking to their respective mounts to showcase their skills in the show jumping and dressage events in this Amateur Riders Club internal contest which will be flagged off from December 2.

This three-day event is organised by the Amateur Riders Club (ARC), the only club which has kept the equestrians busy for many years, at this venue which is spread over approximately 225 acres of open land in the heart of the city.

Show jumping is an open event (any category equestrian athlete can take part), is 90cms on December 2, while it will be 1.10 meters on Saturday, while ARC in-house dressage will be held on December 4. These events will witness two age groups, the 10-12 years and 12-14 age group.

For some who have not made the cut into the Junior National Championship will be a test to prove themselves while for all who have made it will be national meet will be fine-tuning time for the contest to be held later this month.