EPL: United, Leicester share points

Leicester

Manchester United and Leicester City on Saturday played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the King Power Stadium.

With this result, Leicester City has moved to the second spot in Premier League with 28 points while United is placed at the third spot with 27 points.

Leicester leave it late to peg back Man Utd

Jamie Vardy forced a late own goal from Axel Tuanzebe as Leicester City twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Man Utd began brightly and Marcus Rashford missed an early chance to open the scoring, heading over from Bruno Fernandes's cross.

The pair combined again on 23 minutes when Fernandes diverted a pass from Daniel James into Rashford's path for the striker to convert his 50th Premier League goal.

Harvey Barnes equalised for Leicester eight minutes later, sending a fierce strike beyond David De Gea.

On 79 minutes, substitute Edinson Cavani played in Fernandes, who slotted past Kasper Schmeichel.

But with five minutes left, Ayoze Perez's low cross was met by Vardy, whose first-time shot deflected in off Tuanzebe.

Second-placed Leicester move three points behind leaders Liverpool, and remain a place and a point above Man Utd, who have a match in hand.

Leicester City will next take on Crystal Palace on Monday while United will lock horns against Wolves on Tuesday.