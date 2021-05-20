EPL: Reds leapfrog Leicester Liverpool are now 4th and will qualify for UEFA Champions League if they match Foxes' final-day result

Burnley: Liverpool back into the top four in the English Premier League for the first time since February, after they mowed down Burnley 3-0 on Turf Moor turf, here on Wednesday.

It was goals of the boots of Roberto Firmino, Nat Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain which saw Jurgen Klopp- side jump ahead Leicester on better goal avareges with equal points (66). Thus making the last encounter Crystal Palace on Saturday more interesting. While Burnley face off Sheffield United to sign off their EPL this season. It is all win situation for Burnley as relegation looms large on them.

With two qualifying spots up for grabs to join Manchester City and Manchester United, Chelsea is in third place on 67 points, one more than both Liverpool and fifth-place Leicester.

Liverpool has a superior goal difference to Leicester of four, so any kind of victory over Crystal Palace should be enough for Jurgen Klopp's team to finish in the top four. Leicester closes the season at home to Tottenham and will need to pile up the goals if Chelsea and Liverpool win.

Chelsea is away to Aston Villa.

Since a 1-1 home draw with Newcastle on April 24 that left Klopp fearing the worst, Liverpool has won four straight games, against Southampton, Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and now Burnley, to reel in Leicester.

A fourth win in a row puts Liverpool on to 66 points, one below Chelsea, as they leapfrog Leicester City on goal difference.

They go into Matchweek 38 knowing they can qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League if they match the Foxes' result against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The other thing to be decided on the final day of the season will be which teams qualify for UEFA's minor European competitions, the Europa League and the newly created Europa Conference League.

West Ham is in a good position to finish sixth and qualify for the Europa League after beating West Brom 3-1.

Seventh-place Tottenham lost 2-1 to Aston Villa, in what could be Harry Kane's final home game for the club, and is now tied on points with Everton, which beat Wolverhampton 1-0 at home thanks to Richarlison's header.

Arsenal is a point further back in ninth after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Newcastle won 1-0 at home to Sheffield United in Wednesday's other game.

Kane looked emotional after the final whistle of the Villa game as he walked around the field away from his teammates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, applauding the fans who had stayed behind.

The England captain has reportedly asked to be sold after becoming unhappy with the lack of progress at the club. The manner of the defeat to Villa highlighted that, with the team jeered by supporters who were back in the stadium in small numbers after an easing of pandemic restrictions.

Juventus win Coppa Italia title

Rome: Federico Chiesa scored the decisive goal as Juventus sealed a record-extending 14th Coppa Italia title with a 2-1 win over Atalanta.