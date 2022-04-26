EPL: Here’s what Manchester United's Paul Pogba is up to ahead of his rumoured Old Traffort exit

Manchester United star forward Paul Pogba has already hinted about his move out of Old Trafford to his teammates, if reports are to be believed.

The Frenchman appears to have played his last match for the Red Devils after limping off during their 4-0 hammering at Liverpool last week.

Pogba, 29, will be out of contract at the end of June and has turned down an extension deal with Man United.

According to a report in The Mirror.co.uk he has informed his teammates that he is out of Manchester at the end of the season.

And he has begun the process by leaving the squad's WhatsApp group.

Pogba is said to have had offers from Real Madrid and PSG.

Pogba had revealed his unhappiness at Manchester United while speaking on international duty with France in March.

The 91-cap ace said: "It's simple with France - I play and I play in my position. I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players. "It's normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it's hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners… do I really have a role? I ask the question but I don't have an answer."

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:47 PM IST