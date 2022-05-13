EPL champs Manchester City unveil statue of club great Sergio Aguero on anniversary of 93:20

English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester City unveiled a statue of club legend Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium on the tenth anniversary of the club’s first EPL title and the iconic 93:20 moment.

The statue of Aguero completes a trinity alongside former captain Vincent Kompany and club great David Silva, commemorating a defining era for the club.

Situated on the east side of the Etihad Stadium, the large-scale statue of Aguero was created by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott and has been constructed using thousands of welded pieces of galvanised steel.

At night, Aguero’s statue and those of Kompany and Silva, will be specially illuminated with blue tinted lighting.

“Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving.

In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the Club become one of the most important in the world. I am very grateful to the Club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special,” Sergio Aguero said on his statue.

After moving from Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of £38 million, Aguero went on to become City's record goalscorer with 260 goals and won five EPL titles, six League Cups and one FA Cup during a trophy-laden ten years.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 05:42 PM IST