Erling Haaland scored twice in the first half of Manchester City's match against Leicester, equaling Mohamed Salah's record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season. Haaland's first goal was scored in the 13th minute from a penalty kick, bringing the score to 2-0 after John Stones' opener. The Norway forward then scored his second goal of the game, and his 46th goal in all competitions, after dinking the ball over Daniel Iversen with a clever pass from Kevin De Bruyne, extending City's lead to 3-0.

Mohamed Salah scored 32 goals during the 2017/18 season, holding the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season until Haaland equalled it on Saturday.

However, the overall single-season record of 34 goals in the Premier League era, which was set in the days of 42 games per side, is held jointly by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.

In City's 3-0 victory against Bayern Munich this week, Haaland scored his 45th goal for the club in all competitions, breaking the all-competition goal record by a Premier League player since the English top-flight was rebranded in 1992.

This remarkable feat was achieved during his debut campaign for Pep Guardiola's team, highlighting his outstanding skills as a striker.