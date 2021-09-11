English Premier League: Palace stun Spurs; Edouard and Zaha hand hosts a first win under new manager Patrick Vieira

London: Substitute Odsonne Edouard scored twice and Wilfried Zaha converted a penalty as Crystal Palace beat 10-man Tottenham Hotspur for their first victory under new manager Patrick Vieira, at the Selhurst Park, London on Saturday.

Spurs, who were missing Son Heung-min through injury, suffered another setback when Eric Dier went off with an early injury.

After a combative but goalless first half, Spurs lost Japhet Tanganga to a red card for two bookings in quick succession before the hour.

Palace took advantage with a penalty on 76 minutes for a handball by Ben Davies that Zaha converted. It was the first goal conceded by Spurs this season.

Zaha then teed up Edouard to score 28 seconds after coming on for his debut.

And the Frenchman struck again in stoppage time from Conor Gallagher's assist to seal a comfortable win.

Spurs stay top despite dropping their first points of the season, while Palace move up to 11th with five points.

Spurs won their opening three games of the season under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, all by a 1-0 score - but were without a slew of first-choice players at Selhurst Park and were outplayed.

Tottenham had already been reduced to 10 men following the sending-off of center back Japhet Tanganga for two yellow cards in the space of five minutes when Ben Davies, on as a substitute in the resulting defensive realignment, was adjudged to have blocked a cross with his arm.

Zaha converted the 76th-minute penalty, with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris diving the wrong way, and worse was to come for Davies when a shot by Edouard deflected off the Tottenham replacement and into the bottom corner.

It marked an immediate impact by the French striker, who had only come on as a substitute seconds earlier for his first appearance since a move on the final day of the summer transfer window from Scottish club Celtic.

It was the first win for Patrick Vieira since joining Palace as manager in the off-season. Making it all the sweeter for Vieira was the fact it came against Spurs, given he spent much of his career as a star midfielder at their north London rival, Arsenal.

Tottenham came into the match missing forwards Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn because of injuries and center backs Davinson Sanchez and Cristiano Romero due to quarantine restrictions.

The visitors lost another center back, Eric Dier, to injury after just 12 minutes before his partner in central defense, Tanganga, got a red card.

The first booking came after some pushing and shoving with Zaha, who reacted angrily at being brought down aggressively by Tanganga. He then picked up a second yellow for a foul on Jordan Ayew moments after giving the ball away.

Ronaldo enjoys a hero's return

Old Trafford: Cristiano Ronaldo marked his second debut for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Man Utd started brightly, with Ronaldo and Raphael Varane both going close at Old Trafford.

The hosts took the lead in first-half stoppage time, Ronaldo tapping in after Freddie Woodman had spilled Mason Greenwood's deflected shot.

Javier Manquillo equalised for Newcastle in the 56th minute with a low angled drive after a terrific counter-attack led by Miguel Almiron.

But Man Utd responded and were back in front six minutes later as Luke Shaw drove forward and played in Ronaldo, whose shot was too powerful for Woodman.

Bruno Fernandes took a pass from Paul Pogba and hammered into the top corner from 25 yards to make it 3-1 with 10 minutes remaining.

Jesse Lingard came on to curl in a fourth in stoppage time as United went top of the table with 10 points.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:18 PM IST