England wins toss, chose to bowl first in series-decider against New Zealand Auckland

New Zealand: England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fifth T20I match against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Both England and New Zealand have won two matches each in the series so far. The winner of this match will clinch the five-match T20I series.

Earlier in the day, the toss was delayed due to rain at the Eden Park stadium.

For the series-decider, New Zealand made two changes in the squad while England made three.

New Zealand playing 11: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Scott Kuggeleijn.

England playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings (wk), Lewis Gregory, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.