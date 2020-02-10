England survive as World champions square series against South Africa

England survived a late collapse to square the series when they beat South Africa by two wickets in the third and final one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

England were cruising to victory at 232 for four after leg-spinner Adil Rashid and his fellow slow bowlers restricted South Africa to 256 for seven after they were sent in to bat.

But fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who had endured a horror start to the innings, struck three times in quick succession as England lost four wickets for 20 runs before Moeen Ali got the winning runs.