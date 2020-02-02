David Miller backs Quinton de Kock to lead South Africa in ODIs

London: South Africa middle-order batsman David Miller has backed Quinton de Kock's captaincy in the ODI format and has said that the left-handed wicket-keeper is quite mature and will lend stability to the side.

In January this year, de Kock was announced as skipper of South Africa side, replacing Faf du Plessis.

"Quinny and I have come a long way. I'd never met him before playing for South Africa, and our relationship has got stronger and stronger. As everyone knows, Quinny is Quinny. He's an unbelievable performer, thinks about things very simply, but at the same time, I genuinely think as he's got older," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Miller as saying.

"He's 27 now, he's not a young whipper-snapper, he's actually a mature, proper senior player, and I really feel he's got a great feel on the ground, during the game he's got a great understanding of the game. There's a calmness to him that comes with that. He oozes enjoying the game and I think that's a great asset that he has," he added.

The 30-year-old Miller is one of the experienced guys in the South African limited-overs setup and he recently represented Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).