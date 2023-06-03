 England name rookie bowler Josh Tongue in 16-man squad for first two Ashes Tests
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEngland name rookie bowler Josh Tongue in 16-man squad for first two Ashes Tests

England name rookie bowler Josh Tongue in 16-man squad for first two Ashes Tests

Worcestershire's rookie fast bowler Josh Tongue has been included in the squad for first two Ashes Tests.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
England cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The England Men's Cricket selection panel has named a 16-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests, beginning on June 16th at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Josh Tongue, currently playing his first Test at Lord's against Ireland, has found a place, while Jonny Bairstow has also been included in the line-up.

Read Also
Punjab Kings opener Jonny Bairstow likely to miss IPL 2023 to focus on home Ashes series
article-image

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson have returned to the fold, having missed the ongoing Test against Ireland at Lord's. The seam-bowling suffered injuries during their County Championship reign and kept themselves out of the clash against Ireland to be fit for the Ashes. The two were prominently amongst the wickets in county cricket.

England have purely dominated the ongoing contest against Ireland. The first day of the Test saw Stuart Broad take a fifer and bowl the tourists out for 172. England unleashed their batting prowess on the second day as Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope hit centuries, while Zak Crawley and Joe Root scored fifties. Root also surpassed 11000 runs in Test cricket, becoming the 11th cricketer to do so.

Following his 208-ball 205, Pope admitted that he learnt a lot from the previous Ashes tour. The Surrey batter he didn't work smartly before facing the Aussie bowlers and is in a better frame of mind now.

"That last tour was a big learning curve for me. If I'm being brutally honest I don't feel like I knew my game well enough and probably wasn't putting quite enough time in. I'd hit a lot of balls in the nets and think I was training in a good fashion, but I wasn't thinking about my technique and how to attack each style of bowler. That's not me saying I wasn't working hard enough, because I was. I was probably not working smart enough," he said, as quoted by the BBC.

Read Also
England name playing XI for first Test against Ireland, Josh Tongue handed debut
article-image

England's Test squad for the first two Ashes Tests:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

England name rookie bowler Josh Tongue in 16-man squad for first two Ashes Tests

England name rookie bowler Josh Tongue in 16-man squad for first two Ashes Tests

Inside Rohit Sharma's Worli Bungalow: gorgeous living room and stylish kitchen

Inside Rohit Sharma's Worli Bungalow: gorgeous living room and stylish kitchen

Australia opener David Warner to retire from Tests after 2024 home series against Pakistan

Australia opener David Warner to retire from Tests after 2024 home series against Pakistan

How Manchester United will will line up against Man-City in the FA Cup Final

How Manchester United will will line up against Man-City in the FA Cup Final

'Would be unfair to compare him to Sachin and Virat so early': Gary Kirsten on Shubman Gill

'Would be unfair to compare him to Sachin and Virat so early': Gary Kirsten on Shubman Gill