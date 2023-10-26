ENG vs SL, CWC 2023: Sri Lanka Bowl Out England For 156 In Bengaluru As Defending Champions Continue To Struggle

England needed a return to their aggressive ways but they produced a cagey batting effort to get bowled out for a modest 156 against a confident Sri Lanka in their ICC World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Having logged just two points from four games, England were expected to show some urgency but the defending champions struggled massively on a pitch that offered spongy bounce after batting by choice.

But more than the surface or the enterprising Sri Lankan bowlers, the English batsmen battled inner demons, save Ben Stokes who made a gritty 43 off 73 balls.

England's batting struggles

Opener Dawid Malan who milked 45 runs with Jonny Bairstow, could be excused though.

Angelo Mathews, an injury replacement for pacer Matheesha Pathirana, put him in two minds with a delivery that bounced from the length just enough to take an edge off his bat to Kusal Mendis behind the stumps.

However, Malan during his 25-ball 28 showed that the pitch is not a hard one to bat on while essaying some gorgeous drives through the off-side.

Unfortunately, the route was not taken by several subsequent batters and they were also culpable of playing some really poor cricket.

Root's unfortunate run out

Joe Root got run out while taking off for a non-existing single, captain Jos Buttler made an expansive drive outside the off-stump off Lahiru Kumara to get caught behind and Bairstow never timed the pull off Kasun Rajitha to find Dhananjaya de Silva at mid-on.

Liam Livingstone played the wrong line off Kumara to get trapped leg-before. Moeen Ali went for a cut off Mathews when there was no width on offer, and Kusal Perera snaffled the simple offering at point.

These batsmen were expected to lead England's batting charge in a must-win match, and they failed to respond to the situation.

