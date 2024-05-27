ENG vs PAK: Jos Buttler To Miss 3rd T20I In Cardiff Due To Paternity Leave

Jos Buttler. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will miss the 3rd T20I against Pakistan on Tuesday in Cardiff as he is going on a paternity leave, with the couple expecting their 3rd child. With Buttler likely to return for the 4th and final T20I, Moeen Ali will lead the hosts in Cardiff as they aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Read Also Video: Spectator Invades The Pitch With Palestine Flag During ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I

The 33-year-old led from the front in the 2nd T20I in Birmingham against Pakistan, hitting a 51-ball 84 to propel England to a match-winning score of 183 in 20 overs. Later, every English bowler took one wicket each, headlined by Reece Topley's three to bowl Pakistan out for 160 in 19.2 overs.

Speaking ahead of the 3rd T20I, Will Jacks said he is comfortable opening the batting with Phil Salt in Buttler's absence, given they have played a lot together and have the same approach. As quoted by Sky Sports, Jacks stated:

"I think we're both very comfortable. Me and Phil have played a lot of cricket together - we've played franchise cricket together which definitely helps when we come to England. We understand each others' games very well and we're both that kind of free-flowing, top-order batters everyone has nowadays."

Jofra Archer could be rested for the 3rd T20I:

Jofra Archer, who played his first international fixture in over a year in the 2nd T20I, could be rested by the management. Although the Barbadian leaked 15 runs in his first over, his overall figures read 4-0-28-2, dismissing Azam Khan and Imad Wasim.

With Archer out, Mark Wood could get an opportunity.