Video: Spectator Invades The Pitch With Palestine Flag During ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I

A spectator carrying the Palestine flag breached the security and invaded the pitch during the second T20I of the four-match series between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, May 25.

England posted a total of 183/7, thanks to skipper Jos Buttler's brilliant 84 off 51balls, and set a target of 184 for Pakistan to chase. The Men in Green were reeling at 100/6 in 12.3 overs. Ifthikhar Ahmed (23) and Imad Wasim (22) were forming a 40-run partnership for the seventh wicket when the match was halted for a while due to pitch invasion by a spectator with a Palestine flag.

In a video that went viral on social media, a spectator was seen running around the pitch and passing by Iftikhar and Imad with a Palestinian flag. However, the pitch invader was immediately taken off the field by the security guards at the stadium.

Pakistan's run-chase resumed after the security guards took away the Palestinian supporter off the field. Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim's partnership ended after the latter was dismissed at 140/7. Then, Wasim walked out back to the pavilion after he was dismissed at 147/8. Pakistan lost last two wickets in Mohammad Amir (5) and Shaheen (9) for 13 runs and eventually bundled out for 160, losing the match by 23 runs.

Fakhar Zaman led Pakistan's batting with a quickfire knock of 45 off 21 balls, while skipper Babar Azam contributed with an innings of 32 off 26 balls. Except Iftikhar and Imad, other middle-order batters failed to step up for the team when they were needed the most.

For England, Moeen Ali was the best bowler as he registered figures of 4/26 with an economy rate of 6.50 in four overs. Reece Topley picked 3 wickets but conceded 41 runs with an economy rate of 12.30 in 3.2 overs. Jofra Archer marked his return to international cricket by taking two wickets.