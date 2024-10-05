PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes Ruled Out As England Confirm Playing XI For Opening Test In Multan

Ben Stokes. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England have confirmed their playing XI for the first of the three Tests against Pakistan in Multan, beginning on October 7. Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the opening Test as the all-rounder continues his recovery from the hamstring injury, while Brydon Carse will make his debut. The tourists have also opted for two spinners in the line-up.

Stokes' absence means that Ollie Pope will lead England for the fourth successive time, having done so in all three Tests against Sri Lanka this summer. Stokes had notably undergone a scan before coming to Pakistan, which said he is 'on track' to play the opening Test.

We have announced our XI for the first Test against Pakistan in Multan 📝



🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket 🦁 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Leach will play his first Test since the one against India in Hyderabad earlier this year. The left-arm spinner had been in good form in the County Championship Division One 2024 for Somerset, taking 45 scalps in nine matches at 22.77.

Carse, meanwhile, showed plenty of promise during the preceding limited-overs series against Australia, will play as the third seamer alongside Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes. The 29-year-old's pace can be a handful on the docile tracks of Pakistan. With England inflicting a 3-0 whitewash on Pakistan two years ago in their backyard, they again start as considerable favourites.

The hosts are under immense pressure, having suffered a humiliating 2-0 series loss to Bangladesh recently.

England playing XI for first Test against Pakistan:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.