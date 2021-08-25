Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test | Virat Kohli opts to bat first; No place for Ashwin as India field unchanged line-up

Tournament: England v India 2021
Format: Test
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
Toss: India, who chose to bat
Umpires: Alexander Wharf, Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth, Martin Saggers
Referee: Chris Broad
India XI: R Sharma, KL Rahul, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, R Jadeja, I Sharma, M Shami, J Bumrah, M Siraj
England XI: R Burns, H Hameed, D Malan, J Root, J Bairstow, J Buttler, M Ali, S Curran, C Overton, O Robinson, J Anderson
