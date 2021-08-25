e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:21 PM IST

Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test | Virat Kohli opts to bat first; No place for Ashwin as India field unchanged line-up

FPJ Web Desk
India's Mohammed Siraj (C) celebrates dismissing England's James Anderson (centre R) on the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between England and India at Lords cricket ground in London on August 16, 2021 - India won by 151 runs.

Match Details

Tournament: England v India 2021

Format: Test

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Toss: India, who chose to bat

Umpires: Alexander Wharf, Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth, Martin Saggers

Referee: Chris Broad

India XI: R Sharma, KL Rahul, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, R Jadeja, I Sharma, M Shami, J Bumrah, M Siraj

England XI: R Burns, H Hameed, D Malan, J Root, J Bairstow, J Buttler, M Ali, S Curran, C Overton, O Robinson, J Anderson

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:21 PM IST
