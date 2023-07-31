 ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test: Here's Why Ben Stokes's Catch Of Steve Smith Was Given 'Not Out'
ENG vs AUS, 5th Test: Ben Stokes dropped Steve Smith's catch in the 66th over of Australia's run chase on the final day of The Ashes at The Oval.

Updated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
Another controversial moment happened in The Ashes on Monday when England captain Ben Stokes dropped a catch to give Steve Smith a big reprieve during on Day 5 of the fifth Test at The Oval.

Australia were cruising at 237 for 3 in the first session when the incident occurred in the final over before the lunch break.

Moeen Ali delivered a flighted delivery on off-stump which Smith tried to defend but misjudged the bounce and turn. The ball brushed his left glove and looped up in the air towards leg slip where Stokes was stationed.

Ben Stokes's 'Herschelle Gibbs moment'

Stokes timed his jump to perfection and caught the ball. But just as he landed on the ground, he started to celebrate and lost control of the ball. His hand hit his right knee and the ball popped out and fell on the ground.

He realised what a huge mistake he made but his teammates and Moeen Ali still insisted the skipper to take the review and check with the third umpire Nitin Menon.

After looking at multiple replays, Menon gave it Not Out even though Smith had gloved the ball and Stokes did catch it, but it was not perceived to be clean according to law 33.3 of the MCC.

Even the commentators on air at the agreed with the third umpire's decision.

"It was clean by Ben Stokes. And in the celebrations, the hand has come down and hit his thigh. The ball has been dislodged and it has been adjudged that he was not in control," Mel Jones said.

Here what the rule book says:

The third umpire Nitin Menon called it Not Out as Stokes wasn't in full control of the ball after completing the catch. England also lost the review due to Stokes's mistake.

The law states, "The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder's person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement."

Time running out for England

Australia went into the Lunch break at 238 for 3 with Smith batting on 40* and Travis Head unbeaten on 31*.

The visitors need another 146 runs with 7 wickets in hand to seal the series 3-1 in their favour, after having retained the Ashes urn following the fourth Test draw in Manchester.

Chances of an England win are slowly fading away with rain playing spoilsport again in the series. The start of the second session has been delayed due to the rain and time is running out for England to stage a comeback and level the series.

