ENG vs AUS 1st Test, Ashes 2023: Rain Plays Spoilsport As England Take Slender Lead After Cummins, Boland Strike on Day 3

England managed to survive Day 3 with the help of persistent rain, which brought an early halt to the day's play. Scott Boland and Pat Cummins made short work of the English opening pair, but the weather gods had a different plan.

Before the rain interrupted play for the first time on Day 3, England continued with their aggressive batting approach. Ben Duckett looked to score quickly, while Zack Crawley held his ground. However, the game changed once the weather interrupted, and the drizzle stopped play for an hour.

Boland and Cummins Dominate Post Rain Delay

After the play resumed, Scott Boland and Pat Cummins took advantage of the freshened pitch and ideal bowling conditions. Cummins dismissed Duckett with a spectacular catch by Cameron Green, while Boland removed Crawley with a well-executed plan. Joe Root and Ollie Pope managed to hold on to their wickets as rain intervened again.

Stumps Called Early, England at 28/2

With rain causing another interruption, the match couldn't continue, and stumps were called after only 10.3 overs. At the end of Day 3, England was at 28/2 with Joe Root and Ollie Pope yet to score.

Khawaja, Carey Keep Aussies Alive

Earlier in the day, Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja continued their impressive partnership, scoring runs at a brisk pace. Carey hit consecutive fours before James Anderson dismissed him for 66. Ollie Robinson managed to trap Khawaja, and England's unorthodox fielding tactics confused the Australian batsman.

Nathan Lyon struggled to find his rhythm and got caught by Ben Duckett off Robinson's bowling. Scott Boland fell prey to Stuart Broad's short ball strategy, and Pat Cummins mistimed a shot, giving Ben Stokes an easy catch. Australia was bowled out just before lunch at 386, with England taking a seven-run lead in the first innings.