 ENG vs AUS 1st Test, Ashes 2023: Rain Plays Spoilsport As England Take Slender Lead After Cummins, Boland Strike on Day 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsENG vs AUS 1st Test, Ashes 2023: Rain Plays Spoilsport As England Take Slender Lead After Cummins, Boland Strike on Day 3

ENG vs AUS 1st Test, Ashes 2023: Rain Plays Spoilsport As England Take Slender Lead After Cummins, Boland Strike on Day 3

Before the rain interrupted play for the first time on Day 3, England continued with their aggressive batting approach.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
article-image

England managed to survive Day 3 with the help of persistent rain, which brought an early halt to the day's play. Scott Boland and Pat Cummins made short work of the English opening pair, but the weather gods had a different plan.

Before the rain interrupted play for the first time on Day 3, England continued with their aggressive batting approach. Ben Duckett looked to score quickly, while Zack Crawley held his ground. However, the game changed once the weather interrupted, and the drizzle stopped play for an hour.

Boland and Cummins Dominate Post Rain Delay

After the play resumed, Scott Boland and Pat Cummins took advantage of the freshened pitch and ideal bowling conditions. Cummins dismissed Duckett with a spectacular catch by Cameron Green, while Boland removed Crawley with a well-executed plan. Joe Root and Ollie Pope managed to hold on to their wickets as rain intervened again.

Read Also
Watch: England's Funky Field Placement Induces Mistake From Usman Khawaja On Day 3 Of First Ashes...
article-image

Stumps Called Early, England at 28/2

With rain causing another interruption, the match couldn't continue, and stumps were called after only 10.3 overs. At the end of Day 3, England was at 28/2 with Joe Root and Ollie Pope yet to score.

Khawaja, Carey Keep Aussies Alive

Earlier in the day, Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja continued their impressive partnership, scoring runs at a brisk pace. Carey hit consecutive fours before James Anderson dismissed him for 66. Ollie Robinson managed to trap Khawaja, and England's unorthodox fielding tactics confused the Australian batsman.

Nathan Lyon struggled to find his rhythm and got caught by Ben Duckett off Robinson's bowling. Scott Boland fell prey to Stuart Broad's short ball strategy, and Pat Cummins mistimed a shot, giving Ben Stokes an easy catch. Australia was bowled out just before lunch at 386, with England taking a seven-run lead in the first innings.

Read Also
Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali Fined 25% Match Fees For Applying Drying Agent On Bowling Hand
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

ENG vs AUS 1st Test, Ashes 2023: Rain Plays Spoilsport As England Take Slender Lead After Cummins,...

ENG vs AUS 1st Test, Ashes 2023: Rain Plays Spoilsport As England Take Slender Lead After Cummins,...

'Just Renders The Ranji Trophy Useless': Venkatesh Prasad On Jalaj Saxena's Exclusion From South...

'Just Renders The Ranji Trophy Useless': Venkatesh Prasad On Jalaj Saxena's Exclusion From South...

Sunil Chhetri, Chhangte Score As India Beat Lebanon 2-0 To Clinch Intercontinental Cup

Sunil Chhetri, Chhangte Score As India Beat Lebanon 2-0 To Clinch Intercontinental Cup

Watch: England's Funky Field Placement Induces Mistake From Usman Khawaja On Day 3 Of First Ashes...

Watch: England's Funky Field Placement Induces Mistake From Usman Khawaja On Day 3 Of First Ashes...

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Return To Return To International Cricket During India's Tour Of Ireland In...

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Return To Return To International Cricket During India's Tour Of Ireland In...