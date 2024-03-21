End Of Dhoni’s Era: Ruturaj Gaikwad Has Big Shoes To Fill At CSK And Live Up To Expectation Of Millions

MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad | Credits: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings have taken the cricket world by surprise by appointing Ruturaj Gaikwad as their captain, potentially signaling the final IPL season for the beloved ‘Thala’, MS Dhoni.

Gaikwad, a CSK member since 2019, will now lead the team, succeeding the iconic leadership of Dhoni, with a brief stint by Ravindra Jadeja as captain in 2022, following a challenging start to IPL 2022, prompting Dhoni’s mid-season return as captain.

In a statement, CSK expressed their confidence in Gaikwad’s leadership, highlighting his integral role in the team since 2019, having played 52 IPL matches during this period.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's transition from a player to captain at CSK

Gaikwad’s journey in IPL began in 2019, and since then, he has amassed an impressive tally of 1797 runs for CSK in 52 matches. His recent appointment as captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season marks a significant transition as Dhoni, boasting 5 titles, passes on the leadership mantle.

The announcement of Gaikwad’s elevation to captaincy was met with excitement by the Indian Premier League, with an official proclamation preceding CSK’s clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gaikwad’s journey from debutant to captain is a testament to his talent and dedication, with standout performances in the previous IPL season, where he amassed 590 runs in 16 games at a striking rate of 147.50, underscoring his leadership potential.

As the new season unfolds, all eyes will be on Gaikwad to lead CSK to further glory, with Dhoni’s impending retirement adding significance to this transition.