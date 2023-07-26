Elon Musk Pushes Anti-Vax Conspiracy Following Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

On Monday, the eldest son of basketball legend LeBron James, Bronny, experienced a cardiac arrest while playing on the court. The 18-year-old is highly regarded as one of the most promising young players in the United States and fortunately, he is currently in stable condition after receiving medical attention. In response to this alarming incident, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, made a surprising remark, implying that the Covid-19 vaccine could be a potential cause of Bronny's health problems.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common,” Musk wrote in response to a tweet about the incident.

Vaccine war continues

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines Myocarditis as inflammation of the heart muscle, which can, in some cases, affect the heart. The CDC has reported instances of Myocarditis occurring in adolescents and young adult males a few days after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. It is crucial to note that attempts to connect cardiac events with COVID vaccines have been made in the past, but they have often been found to be misleading and unfounded.

The American Heart Association (AHA) has provided insights on this matter, stating that while cases of myocarditis are extremely rare, the risk of experiencing it is potentially higher after contracting the COVID-19 virus than it is in the weeks following vaccination.

Statement on Bronny's health

Bronny James suffered the cardiac arrest while training with his new University of Southern California (USC) teammates at USC's Galen Center. An emergency call was made at 9:26 am, and he was quickly transported to the hospital via an ambulance, where he received prompt medical care.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information,” a family spokesperson said in an official statement.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement added.

