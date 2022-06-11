Elite Division League football: Profligate Central Bank drop two valuable points

Mumbai: High flying Central Bank of India paid dearly for missing easy chances and dropped two valuable points as they were forced to share honours with Reserve Bank of India in an exciting 2-2 draw in an Elite Division League match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Central Bank, who lead 2-1 at the end of the first session scored through prolific scorer Kamran Ansari and Mustafa Shaikh, while Akshay Chavan and Troy Nunes netted once in each half to help Reserve Bank snatch a draw.

Having recorded handsome victories in the previous four matches, Central Bank players once again showed good coordination and had the better of the exchanges. But, unlike in the earlier games, they lacked sharpness and clinical finishing. They let Reserve Bank off the hook as they squandered simple scoring opportunities and had to settle for a draw and division of two points.

Leading striker Kamran Ansari once again led from the front and scored the opening goal to give Central Bank a deserving 1-0 lead. Later, Ansari’s teammate Mustafa Shaikh hit the target to double Central Bank’s lead 2-0.

But, just as Central Bank seemed to be going into the break with a 2-0 cushion, Reserve Bank of India reduced the deficit with striker Akshay Chavan finding the back of the Central Bank net on the stroke of the half-time whistle.

On resumption, Central Bank continued to play in attacking fashion and created inroads toward the rival goal, but the strikers failed to capitalize on the chances and the match finished in a 2-2 stalemate.

Result: Central Bank of India 2 (Kamran Ansari, Mustafa Shaikh) drew with Reserve Bank of India 2 (Akshay Chavan, Troy Nunes)