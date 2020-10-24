El Clasico 2020: How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in India

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are all set to play the first EL Clasico of the season on Saturday.

Real Madrid last lost to LaLiga newcomers Cadiz 0-1 on October 17. Barcelona's last defeat was to Getafe on October 18.

Today's match with be Barcelona and Real Madrid's 182nd match in La Liga.

LaLiga India, Managing Director, Jose Antonio Cachaza on Friday said choosing to roll out the red carpet at seven iconic locations around the world, including the Red Fort here, was done in order to build up the hype of the showpiece event 'El Clasico'.

Both these sides will be clashing for the 181st time in LaLiga this weekend and the special LaLiga 'Red Carpet' installations symbolise the invitation to the world to watch ElClasico, with the message of LaLiga invites you to the gala premiere of the season.'

"The logistics were easier at Red Fort and also we understand the significance of Red Fort in the history of India. I always remember that Red Fort was the place where the Indian flag was hoisted for the first time after Independence. It was a clear choice, it is really a landmark and it was possible and it was doable under the condition we have," Cachaza said in the virtual press-conference.

Where to watch

Date and time: Saturday, October 24. (7.30 pm IST)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Fans in India can watch the match on LaLiga's Facebook page.