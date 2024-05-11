'Ek Ek Cheez Change Ho Raha Hai': Rohit Sharma's Chat With Abhishek Nayar Sparks Debate On Situation In MI Camp Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs KKR (VIDEO)

Rohit Sharma in conversation with Abhishek Sharma | Credits: Twitter

The situation in Mumbai Indians (MI) camp has once again caught the eyeballs of the fans after the video of the chat between the former captain Rohit Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar ahead of their IPL 2024 clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, May 11.

Mumbai Indians have had a dismal campaign as they were the first team to be officially knocked out of the tournament. A change in captaincy in MI sparked a lot of debate as the majority of the fans were unhappy with management's decision to sack their most successful captain Rohit Sharma and replace him with Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2024.

The support for Rohit Sharma has been growing day by day while Hardik Pandya has been receiving hostile reception from the crowd with boos and derogatory remarks. The majority of the Mumbai Indians' fans are completely sided with Rohit while they continue to express their anger towards the franchise's decision to unceremoniously sack five-time IPL-winning captain.

The reports emerged that the senior players in Mumbai Indians squad are unhappy with Hardik Pandya's way of captaining the team.

Rohit Sharma's conversation with Abhishek Nayar

In a viral video, Rohit Sharma was seen having a serious conversation with his former Mumbai teammate Abhishek Nayar. He said that one by one is changing in the MI, added that he doesn't care about it as it depends on the management.

"Ek ek cheez change ho raha hai. Woh unke haath mein hai, main ye sab pe dhyaan nahi deta." Ex MI skipper could be heard telling to Abhishek on the backdrop of constant chanting by the fans at the stadium.

Rohit Sharma " Mera Ghar hai , maine banaya hai" MI ke liye bol rha hai kya? pic.twitter.com/n7ol0NLwEh — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) May 10, 2024

Rohit Sharma further said that whatever may be the situation, it's my home and the temple that I've built.

"Jo bhi hai woh mera ghar hai bhai, woh temple jo hai na maine banwaya hai." Sharma told Abhishek in the video.

The video of the chat between Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar was shared by the Kolkata Knight Riders on its X handle (formerly Twitter) but it was deleted later.

Rohit Sharma's lacklustre campaign in IPL 2024

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma have had an unimpressive season with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. After scoring a century against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit failed to deliver his best.

In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just 4 runs off 5 balls. In the last five matches, the right-handed batter scores read - 6, 8, 4, 11, 4 and it accumulates just 33 runs at an average 6.6 in five innings.

His lacklustre performances in the last few games raised a concern with regards to his form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1st.

In IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma has aggregated 330 runs, including a century, at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152.78 in 12 matches.