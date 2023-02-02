EFL Cup: Manchester United through to the final of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 win over Nottinghm Forest in the 2nd leg

Manchester United registered a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the 2nd leg of the semifinal at Old Trafford on Wednesday. United completed a 5-0 aggregate win to enter their first cup final under Erik ten Hag.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

United dominant in both legs

The tie was effectively decided in the first leg itself after the red devils cruised to a 3-0 win away. United had to wait till the second half to open the scoring. Substitute Anthony Martial and Fred scored quick-fire goals to seal the tie.

Ten Hag's reds have a chance at their first piece of silverware since 2017. United will take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United who will be playing their first major final in 24 years. The two will go head to head at Wembley on Feb 26.

"The first half wasn't great, to be honest," Ten Hag told Sky Sports. "I thought it was professional but too slow and we didn't create too many chances.

"The second half was much better, more tempo and we made some good goals. We just want to improve every day. I think we have a good squad so we have to demand and control the high standards."

Sancho makes a return

Ten Hag opted to hand a couple of key players a rest with Marcus Rashford and David de Gea starting on the bench. Otherwise, though, it was another strong starting lineup that included the likes of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane.

Jadon Sancho made his first appearance since Oct to a rousing Old Trafford crowd that chanted his name. The 22-year-old has spent time away from the team to work on physical and mental issues.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)